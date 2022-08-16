Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A hoax call claiming that there was a bomb under a seat in the Taj Express triggered panic among passengers that led to the stoppage of the train at Mathura railway station for checking by the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel. Later, on the basis of the CCTV footage, one suspect was arrested by the police late on Monday night.

The accused named Manoj Kumar was found mentally unsound and earlier also he was involved in such activities, police said. A case was registered against Kumar and he was being questioned, they added.

According to police an anonymous caller dialed 112 and informed the police control room that a bomb was planted in D2 coach under seat number 54 of the train and the moment the train will arrive at Delhi railway station it will explode. GRP and RPF personnel were rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

"We received information that the bomb was kept in D2 coach under seat number 54 of the train. When the CCTV footage was scanned at the Agra railway station, two suspects were found standing near the said coach. After conducting raids, one of the suspects Manoj Kumar was arrested by the police. The accused is mentally unsound and was involved in such activities in the past also," GRP Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Mustaque said. At least 1600 passengers were onboard the train when Taj Express left Agra cantonment station.