Chandigarh: Forensic tests of the weapons recovered during a police encounter of two accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala have revealed that they were used to kill the singer, police sources said.

They further revealed that the forensic test report which arrived on Sunday showed that the AK47 rifle and 9MM pistols were seized during the police encounter with the two accused sharpshooters Manpreet Mannu and Jagroop Roopa last month, which were used to kill the singer. The encounter took place near the Attari border of Amritsar.

A Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar supplied the weapons to the accused. Police said that Mannu fired from AK 47. Kashish, Fauji and Sersa were given different weapons to provide backup. Last month, Jagroop Rupa and Manpreet Mannu were cornered by the police at village Bhakna Chicha near Attari in Amritsar. Police said that during the encounter Rupa and Mannu from these AK 47 and 9MM pistols adding that both of them were killed.