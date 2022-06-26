Chandigarh: Deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Musewala's latest release, 'SYL', was removed from YouTube on Sunday after a reported 'legal complaint from the government.' The song, which was released on Saturday, garnered more than a million views within an hour of its release. There have been protests by Moosewala fans online after the removal. On Sunday, meanwhile, the video of the song was displayed to be 'hidden' on the late singer's YouTube profile.

'SYL' refers to the 'Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal', a topic of stiff contestation between Haryana and Punjab for the last several decades. The 214 km long canal has turned into an issue, as Punjab has been demanding a reassessment of its share of the Ravi-Beas river water while Haryana has been seeking completion of the canal to get its share.

Moosewala was murdered on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district. After his death, Goldy Brar, a Canada-based operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack. Recently, Delhi Police arrested Priyavrat Fauji (26) and Kashish (24), two shooters who carried out the killing.

