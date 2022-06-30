Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court will hear the petition of Shagunpreet, a close associate and manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Thursday. Shagunpreet has filed two petitions in the High Court. According to reports, the first petition filed by Shagunpreet seeks anticipatory bail in the murder case of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera while the second alleges death threats from gangsters Lawrence and Goldie Brar.

He also said that whenever he arrives in Mohali, he should be provided security to travel from the airport to the destination. As per reports, his name came up in the murder of Middukhera in Mohali in August last year. It was alleged that in the Delhi Police investigation, he was linked to the sharpshooters of gangster Kaushal Chaudhary who was responsible for the Middukhera murder.

It was also revealed that Shagunpreet had given shelter and vehicles to the sharpshooters. Food was also brought for them. Shagunpreet is currently in Australia, he left for the country as soon as his name came up in Middukhera's murder. The Lawrence gang who had a hand in Sidhu Moosewala's murder suspected that the singer had a hand in sending Shagunpreet to Australia.