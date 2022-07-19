New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant attacked MP Rahul Shewale for "lying outrightly" and alleged that leaders in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group were "not following" the constitutional path. Sawant's statement came after 12 party MPs on Tuesday expressed support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group, and declared two-term member Rahul Shewale as their leader in the lower house giving another massive blow to party president Uddhav Thackeray.

"If two-thirds of the people split from the government, it does not mean that the entire Shiv Sena belongs to them. The way the Governor has unconstitutionally called upon the Shinde group, everyone has witnessed that the rules have been disregarded by bypassing the constitution," he said. Sawant further said: "If he (Eknath Shinde) would have separated on ideological basis, he should have seated in the opposition, and then I would also have appreciated him, but he talked about separation on the name of ideology and himself went to form the government with BJP. "