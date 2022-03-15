New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant questioned BJP's wins in the 2022 Assembly elections elections and said the party resorted to several tactics to win the polls even as he accused AIMIM of polarizing votes in Uttar Pradesh.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat senior correspondent, Anamika Ratna, Sawant said: "First of all, congratulations to BJP for winning the elections. But, the way they (BJP) won is evident to all. Unemployment, inflation, farmer issues, there were the major issues the country is grappling with. But no one spoke about these issues in elections," he said.

Exclusive - Owaisi worked for BJP, helped in polarization: Shiv MP Arvind Sawant

Asked about Shiv Sena's performance in Uttar Pradesh and Goa, Sawant said, "Our party didn't take to elections in several states for the past many years. Shiv Sainiks from across the country are associated with Balasaheb's ideology. I remember, on several occasions when we decided to contest elections, Vajpayeeji or Advaniji's phone calls came asking us not to field candidates and we followed, keeping in mind the alliance Dharma."

"We didn't have any tie-up with BJP, but how the alliance parted ways or forced to break away is known to all. Even then, we gained experience while contesting the recently concluded assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and these experiences will help us chalk out future strategy," he added.

Talking about UP elections and how the narration drifted from burning issues like rising unemployment, farmers' plight, safety and security of women to 'polarization', Sawant said, "Not a single political party raised these issues. AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi's speeches helped in polarization of votes in Uttar Pradesh and it was done strategically. Fear was created among people in a planned manner to garner votes in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"Baba Ram Rahim was released on parole from Haryana jail, Union minister's son who was involved in Lakhimpur incident was granted bail. These things were done as part of the BJP's election strategy to garner votes," the Shiv Sena MP said.