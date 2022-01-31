Panaji (Goa): The Shiv Sena on Monday withdrew its candidature from the Goa Assembly polls 2022 while offering support to Union Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar. Shailendra Welingkar, who was nominated for the Shiv Sena candidature in the upcoming Goa Assembly, withdrew his candidature from the Panaji constituency. The party has thereafter withdrawn from the assembly polls in Panaji altogether.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted: We're keeping our word. Shiv Sena is withdrawing its candidate Shailendra Velingkar from Panaji. Not just that, our workers will fully support Utpal Parrikar. We believe that the battle for Panaji is just about election, but also about purification of Goa Politics."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut and Utpal Parrikar had a meeting at Hotel Marriott.

Utpal Parrikar was denied candidature for Panaji from BJP, after which he decided to contest independently. Atanasio Monserrat was nominated by BJP, consequently being the direct rival to Parrikar in the upcoming polls.

Also read: Utpal Parrikar, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Babush Monserrat file nomination papers