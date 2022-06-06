Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19, after actors Kartik Aryan and Akshay Kumar testing positive a day prior. Khan recently announced the teaser of his much-anticipated action-entertainer film 'Jawan' directed by Atlee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to wish Khan a fast recovery. "Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray for the fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!" she tweeted on Sunday evening.

After a steady decline in Covid cases for the past few months, Maharashtra is now seeing a spike in cases again. With a total of 1,400 Covid-19 cases reported by the state of Maharashtra on Sunday, Mumbai constituted 961 new cases among them, accounting for almost 60 per cent of the state's total cases.

In the purview of rising cases, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray asked people not to panic and to start adhering to the Covid-19 rules strictly. "There is no need to panic; fatalities are not increasing. I appeal to the public to wear a face mask and receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," he said.