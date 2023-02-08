Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): Several people were injured as leopard entered Ghaziabad District court premises on Wednesday. The leopard has attacked a shoe shiner and a lawyer inside the court building, said media reports. The leopard swooped on the ear of the shoeshiner in which he got severly injured. As soon the leopard entered the court premises, all the courtrooms of the old building became empty.

The leopard is said to have been in the court premises for the 30 minutes. As per the media reports, the leopard is sitting on the edge of the building's iron grill. The Forest Department team is still on the way to reach the place of incident.

This is developing story. It will be updated soon.