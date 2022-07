Dumka: Seven people in Jharkhand's Dumka district were injured after one person allegedly attacked a sweetmeat stall with acid as its owner refused to give him food on credit, police said. The incident took place in Haripur village under Jermundi police station.

Also read: Jilted man throws acid on 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru

After the stall owner refused to give him food on credit, the accused went home and returned with acid which he threw inside the shop injuring seven people, police said. They were taken to a local hospital. A case has been registered in this regard on the statement of the stall owner, police said. (PTI)