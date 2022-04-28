Bengaluru: A jilted man threw acid on a 23-year-old woman on Thursday in Bengaluru, in which the survivor sustained severe burn injuries and has been admitted to hospital for treatment. The incident happened near the Muthoot Finance office in Sunkadakatte after she turned down his proposal for marriage.

According to police, they have launched a hunt for the man, Nagesh, who escaped after attacking the woman. Nagesh apparently forced the survivor to fall in love with him and he reacted this way after she turned him down. He followed her while she was on the way to work and poured acid on her. After the incident, Kamakshipalya police rushed to the spot and shifted her to the hospital.

