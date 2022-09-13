Secunderabad : The death toll in the major fire at a lodge in Secunderabad has risen to eight. The incident took place late on Monday night. "Death toll in the fire incident has risen to eight," said Chandana Deepti, DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad. Police said that the incident took place at the Ruby lodge where the deceased died of suffocation due to the thick smoke. Two fire engines rushed to the spot.

Eight dead in Secunderabad lodge fire

They also said that while three people died on the spot, others died at a nearby hospital adding that the dead included six men and a woman aged between 35 to 40 years. At least 10 suffered serious injuries. The injured have been taken to Gandhi Hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

According to police the deceased A. Harish from Vijayawada, Seetharaman from Chennai, and Veetendra from Delhi have been identified so far. As for the reason behind the fire, police sources said that it started in an electric vehicle showroom located in the cellar of the five-storied building and spread quickly upstairs. "Fire broke out in electric scooter recharging unit on ground floor, smoke from which overpowered the people staying on the first and second floor," said Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand.

The lodge staff said that the fire started at around 9.40 pm on Monday due to a short circuit following which the batteries of the electric vehicles exploded due to the heat. Several people were found to be lying unconscious in their room and in other places of the premises. Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood Ali, and Hyderabad CP CV Anand visited the site.

Condoling the deaths Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs.50,000 for the injured. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured: PM @narendramodi," stated tweet by the PMO.