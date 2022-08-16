Sri Sathyasai(Telangana): A man died after allegedly falling into the fire pit set up on the occasion of Muharram observance in Chennakottapalli Mandal of Telangana's Sri Sathyasai district. The deceased has been identified as Narsimhulu, a resident of Kanumukkala village. According to sources, Narsimhulu went to the 'Peer event' in Basampally and accidentally stumbled into the fire pit.

Locals pulled him out as he was burning in flames. He was seriously injured and shifted to Anantapur Government Hospital for treatment. He died while undergoing treatment. The villagers said that he accidentally fell into the fire pit. The police have registered a case and started a probe into the matter.