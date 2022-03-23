New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday urged MPs to sensitize the people of the invaluable contribution made by freedom fighters Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev to carry forward the legacy of "cooperation, unity, and fraternity" in the country. The 91st anniversary of the legendary trio is being celebrated in the country today.

"Today is the 91st anniversary of the martyrdom of the legendary heroes of our freedom struggle, Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev who laid down their lives on this day in the year 1931 exemplifying great valor, undaunted courage, and unflinching patriotism towards our motherland," said Naidu. He was addressing the House after it assembled at 11 am.

He described the achievement of India's Independence as a "combined effort" of the people of the nation who united to play their due role with diligence. "Members, to carry forward the legacy of cooperation, unity, and fraternity, it is our bounden duty to sensitize our fellow citizens of the invaluable contributions of our freedom fighters in general and the heroic trio (Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev) in particular towards achieving the freedom of our nation," said Naidu.

Paying homage to the three legendary freedom fighters, Naidu said that they were still in their early 20s when they made the supreme sacrifice while fighting against colonial rule. He also said that the freedom fighters marched to the gallows without any fear while shouting slogans against the British Government.

"Exhibiting fierce and unflinching courage, these martyrs acted and lived by the lines 'Mera Rang De Basanti Chola' in letter and spirit and had conquered the greatest fear, the fear of death in pursuit of independence from colonial rule," said Naidu. "Their vision for our nation was the embodiment of voices, concerns, and aspirations of the young and striving Indians who were steadfast in their efforts in laying the foundations of a new and independent India," he added.

