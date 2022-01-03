Agartala (Tripura): Police in Tripura has beefed security ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is visiting Agartala on 4 January. As part of the security measures, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Secretary Kumar Alok, and Director General of the state Police VS Yadav inspected the preparedness of the venue, where PM Modi’s program is scheduled to take place.

Speaking with ETV Bharat, VS Yadav, DGP of Tripura, said "We have arranged elaborate security in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on January 4. We will deploy police officers both in uniform and plainclothes." Additionally, there was also a dry run done on Monday at around 11 am.

When asked about the figures of security deployment, DGP said that the number can’t be shared at this point but massive security arrangements are being undertaken. "Tripura police is in close touch with RAW, SIB, BSF, and other security agency. As you know Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh, we have also tightened the security and alerted all our police stations, outposts, and Tripura State Rifle also," he said.

On the COVID-19 protocol management front, DGP VS Yadav said, “Periodically we remind the personnel about Covid management practices. For public, adequate arrangement of masks, thermal screening and sanitizers will be set up in the ground.

On January 4, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport at Agartala. He will also launch two projects of the Tripura government including Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.