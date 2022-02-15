Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut held a press conference in Dadar on Tuesday, in which he levelled some serious allegations against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son, Corporator Neil Somaiya. "Kirit Somaiya has close links with Rakesh Wadhwan, the mastermind behind the PMC Bank scam. And Somaiya's son Neil Somaiya is leading several projects without legal permits," Raut alleged in the press conference.

Creating suspense over the matter, Raut had said on Monday that he guarantees that 'three and a half' men from the BJP will be in jail soon, and that he shall reveal more about it in the press conference held today. Raut accused Somaiya of blackmailing Rakesh Wadhwan in the PMC Bank scam and taking Rs 80 to 100 crore in cash in addition to land worth crores from him.

"Neil Somaiya has bought a piece of land worth Rs 400 crore in Vasai for just Rs 4 crore. They have set up projects worth thousands of crores like Nikon phase 1 and 2. But they do not have the required legal environmental permits for that. I appeal the matter to be immediately investigated and Neil Somaiya and Kirit Somaiya to be arrested. All the company permissions given to them should also be revoked on these grounds," he said. Raut additionally targeted a man called Devendra Ladhani, under whose name all the transactions by the Somaiyas have been done.

Throwing some slack at the former CM Devendra Fadnavis too, Raut said that Manoj Kamboj - who is one of Fadnavis' chief frontmen - has also been involved in fishy transactions with Wadhwan. "Kamboj's KBG Group purchased Rs 12,000 crore worth of land from Rakesh Wadhwan just for Rs 100 crore. Fadnavis knows about this transaction. The KBG Group has invested money in many illegal activities," he said.

Taking a dig at the general attitude of the Somaiyas towards the Marathi speaking people, Raut said: "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Maharashtra has never had such dirty politics before. Everyday there is hateful news about CM Uddhav Thackeray and his family in the newspapers. All these news-givers are actually under Somaiya's control. Kirit Somaiya was the one who knocked the doors of the court when Marathi was made a compulsory language in Mumbai schools. What more can you expect from this man who hates Marathi?"

Reacting to the matter, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said he is ready for any inquiry into the allegations. Expressing his reaction through Twitter, Somaiya also asked why Sanjay Raut did not talk about the "Covid Center scam" in Maharashtra. Additionally, Raut also claimed in the press conference that BJP leaders are making desperate efforts to overthrow the Maharashtra government, along with the governments of West Bengal and Jharkhand.

"Central investigators who are controlled by the BJP are trying to bring down the government in Maharashtra. Many BJP leaders have threatened us that if we don't help them in their foul businesses, they would ask the Central Investigation Agency to falsely frame us. But we have the spirit of Balasaheb Thackeray within us, we won't bow before anyone," he said.