Dehradun: Samajwadi Party (SP) has released the first list of 30 candidates in Uttarakhand for the 2022 assembly elections. Samajwadi Party's state in-charge Rajendra Chaudhary has announced the list.

Samajwadi Party could never succeed in Uttarakhand ever since it was separated from Uttar Pradesh. In two decades, the party could not open its account even once. The party aims to spoil the arithmetic equations of BJP and Congress in Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022.

