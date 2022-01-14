.

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Congress gains upper hand in digital war Published on: 2 hours ago



The digital campaigns of political parties will prove to be decisive in the battle of Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. This is the reason why all the parties are emphasizing the content writing and social engineering of slogans in the final round of the election campaign. The slogans have provided Congress an edge in the virtual war and its content also proves to be overshadowing other parties. Bhartiya Janata Party has been reaching out to the people through its IT cell for a long time, but, as elections are coming in Uttarakhand, BJP seems to be lagging behind. The party's election slogans have a dull edge, weak content which is a cause for concern.