Shivamogga (Karnataka): In yet another controversial statement, the former Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Sunday alluded that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) flag would become the national flag in the future. The saffron flag has been respected for a long time in the country, he pointed out.

"It has a glorious history dating back to thousands of years and it is considered a symbol of sacrifice. We pray in front of the saffron flag in RSS so that we can inculcate its values in us. There is no doubt that the saffron flag shall become the national flag of the country someday," the senior BJP leader said.

