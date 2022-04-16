Bengaluru: Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa after putting his papers to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday night spoke to reporters at his Race Course Road residence. "I don't want any embarrassment further in the matter. There is some conspiracy angle behind this episode. Someone has conspired...Legally the allegations stand out nowhere. Someone is doing the low level politics," said Eshwarappa, adding, "There are some people, who were against me and wanted to bring me down. Those who conspired, their names will be out. An allegation was being made against me. Hence, I should come clean. To prove my innocence, it is important...," the Karnataka minister Eshwarappa said, after submitting his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"My continuation as the minister when the investigation has been going on may be construed as I might influence the investigation. So, I have resigned from my post. I am confident that I will be proved innocent and become the minister again," Eshwarappa said. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday night accepted Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation. Later, the resignation was forwarded to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot for acceptance.