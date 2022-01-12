Mohali: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia appeared before Special Investigation Team (SIT) in a drugs case on Wednesday. While interacting with the media, Bikram Singh Majithia said that he respects court decisions and has come to appear before the SIT.

The SAD leader who previously served as a minister in the Punjab government was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the Anti-Drug Special Task Force.

The report was filed by anti-drug special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu and a 49-page FIR in the matter was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station.

Read: SAD leader Majithia alleges PM's security breach 'plotted in CM's office'