Hyderabad: Customs officials seized 6.75 kg of heroin worth Rs 54 crore from five women's handbags at the Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad on Friday. The drug was concealed in black plastic bags recovered from the handbags of the women coming from Johannesburg in South Africa. The plastic bags were found wrapped inside file folders during routine checking by the Customs officials. Authorities arrested the five women while investigation is also underway into the case.

