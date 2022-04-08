Rohtak: Two armed miscreants in Haryana's Rohtak on Friday carried out a major robbery, getting away with a total of Rs 2.62 crore after injuring a guard of a cash-van. The incident occurred on Friday at around 1:30 pm, when the van arrived at the sector-1 market of the city. While the van was preparing to deposit cash in two ATM machines belonging to State Bank of India and Axis Bank respectively, Ramesh, the guard, was shot by two bike-bourne miscreants from behind.

With the attack, employees filling cash panicked and fled the scene. The robbers subsequently collected Rs 2.62 crore out of a total of Rs 2.92 crore and escaped the spot. Ramesh has been admitted to PGIMS hospital for treatment.

After the incident, Superintendent of Police Uday Veer Singh reached the spot with a heavy team force and took stock of the situation. "Two bike-borne miscreants have carried out the entire incident on the basis of weapons. The accused have carried out the entire incident by conducting recce. Police has formed a team to identify the bikes of the accused. We have the number of the vehicle and hope we will soon be able to catch them ", Singh said.

Also read: Man stabs 66-year-old mother to death in Haryana