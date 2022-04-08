Gurugram: In a heart-wrenching case, a man stabbed his 66-year-old mother with a knife in Gurugram. The mother was left to bleed on the road. Consequently, the locals took her to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries. The agony of the mother was captured by a security camera.

According to the sources, the accused son is an engineer and was living separately from his parents along with his wife. However, Gurugram Police has registered a case against the accused son.

According to an eyewitness, the mother used to come for a walk in a park daily. The accused attacked the victim with a knife. He delivered 5-7 blows with the knife. The eyewitness further added that some people even ran to catch him but he escaped.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Businessman father sets son on fire after argument over money