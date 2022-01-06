Idukki: For the last three days, the residents of Shanthanpara in the Panniyar region of Kerala's Idduki district have not been able to get their ration supply. The reason, interestingly, not being restrictions imposed by authorities but the midnight madness by a rice-loving elephant returning time and again in the area in search of his favourite grain.

This raiding tusker, nicknamed 'Arikomban' (Rice Tusker), has reportedly been vandalizing ration shops and pulls out rice bags to eat.

Arikomban sometimes vandalizes houses also in search of rice, posing a risk to human lives. The locals demand a permanent solution for the issue as the elephant refuses to leave the area and returns at night in search of rice.

As per information, in the last three days, Arikomban has devoured three big bags of rice after pulling down three ration shops in the area.

A video available with ETV Bharat shows the elephant pulling down the roof of a ration shop and eating rice.

While the raiding elephant has been having a field day, the ration supply for the estate workers at Panniyar estate has come to a halt.