New Delhi: The farmers' agitation, which lasted for more than a year, got concluded on Wednesday as the last batch of farmers returned to their destinations paving way for public movement across Delhi-Ghazipur, Tikri, and Singhu border once again.

Farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait is also returning home with the supporters after performing a havan in the morning. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has left for Muzaffarnagar while taking out a rally.

Rakesh Tikait will reach Sisauli from Ghazipur border via Muradnagar, Modinagar, Partapur, Meerut Shivaya Toll Mansoorpur, Sorampur at around 4 pm. Its been 1 year and 18 days since Rakesh Tikait is returning to his home.

A grand welcome for Rakesh Tikait is planed by BKU and preparations for reception and Bhandara/langar have been completed at hundreds of places from Ghazipur to Sisauli.

The farmers started leaving the protest site on the Delhi-Haryana border on December 11 with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) revoking the agitation after the Centre repealed its three farm laws and also conceded to other demands of farmers'.

