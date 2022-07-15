Bharatpur (Rajasthan): A priest at the Hanuman temple located in MSJ College premises in Bharatpur has allegedly received a threat. It is learned that the threat letter was found on the temple premises on Friday morning, in which it was written that if the priest Tarachandra Sharma does not leave the temple within 10 days, he will be beheaded. Sharma said that he reached the temple at 4 am and found the letter while cleaning the premises.

As soon as the information was received, the Mathura Gate police station reached the spot and took the letter into its possession. Meanwhile, some college students held a protest demonstration on campus against the threat letter.