Jaipur: Former Punjab deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa upped his ante against the ruling saffron party by questioning the 'how' of the Pulwama attack happened while blaming it to be a tactic of the ruling dispensation to win the elections. He was addressing the party cadres while participating in a protest march towards Raj Bhavan.

Modi Sahab says ghuss ke marenge (we will enter their home and kill). Randhawa, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement, reiterated how the Pulwama attack could happen. The Congress leader wanted to know about the outcome of the Modi's statement on the Pulwama attack. You should conduct the inquiry. Till date, we (and the jawans) do not know how our men serving the country were killed. They deserve to know, he said.

Referring to the Congress record in Punjab, the grand old party leader said it was able to end all the mafias there. He pointed out that his village is just 5 km from Pakistan and that they were never scared of Pakistan.

Randhawa said the country is inching towards slavery. Even when India was under British bondage, Congress leaders fought for freedom. When the British came, they brought the East India Company. Now, Modi ji has brought Adani East India Company. Today, businessmen like Adani are deciding the country's policy, not Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he charged.

He appealed the Congress party to stop its infighting and take the fight to Modi. He asserted that ending the Modi regime would by default end the 'gambling'. He said if Modi was not stopped, he would destroy this country once we knew as it were once used to be.

BJP Rajasthan state president Satish Poonia claimed that Randhawa has insulted the martyrdom of the jawans by making such a statement. He has insulted the dignity of the post of Prime Minister, and insulted the entire country. Randhawa's statement is in sync with that of Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has been trying to defame the country's image by going abroad.