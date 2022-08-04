New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue District Court of Delhi has deferred the hearing of the Railway Tender Scam case. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel has ordered the next hearing in the CBI case on September 3 and the ED case on October 13.

According to sources, during the hearing on Thursday, Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav did not appear in court. All three demanded exemption from appearance in the court, which was accepted by the court. The court informed that the hearing in the case of CBI was going to be held on August 30 in the High Court. After that, the court ordered a hearing in the CBI case on 3 September.

In the case of ED, the court informed that the Supreme Court has not yet fixed the date of hearing. After that, the court ordered a hearing in the ED case on October 13.

On January 28, 2019, the court also granted regular bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav in the case registered by the ED. The court had granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each. The court had taken cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the ED on September 17, 2018.

In this case, 16 people including Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Rabri Devi have been made accused. Those accused by the ED are Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, M/s Lara Project LLP, Sarla Gupta, Premchand Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Nath Mal Kakrania, Rahul Yadav, Vijay Tripathi, Devki Nandan Tulsyan, M/s Sujata Hotel, Vinay. Kochhar, Vijay Kochhar, Rajeev Kumar Relan, and M/S Abhishek Finance Private Limited.

Lalu Yadav was accused of transferring two railway hotels to IRCTC while being the Railway Minister and had issued tenders for the maintenance of the hotels. The allocation of two hotels in Ranchi and Puri was transferred to Sujata Hotels, the company of the Kochhar brothers.