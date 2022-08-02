New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has sent Bhola Yadav and Hridayanand Chaudhary, arrested in the railway recruitment scam case, to CBI custody till August 5. Bhola Yadav was the OSD of the then railway minister Lalu Yadav from 2004 to 2009. The CBI custody of both ended on Tuesday, after which they were produced in court. It is believed that Bhola Yadav is the mastermind of the scam.

Sources said that Bhola Yadav was entrusted with the task of carrying out the work of giving jobs in lieu of land. Bhola was elected MLA from the Bahadurpur seat in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections. In the third week of May, the CBI raided 17 places related to Lalu's family members in this case. The CBI had raided the locations of Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and daughter Misa Bharti in Patna, Gopalganj, and Delhi.