New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi’s May 10 rally in the heart of Tribal areas in poll bound Gujarat is expected to launch the party’s poll campaign while sending a message of unity among the state unit.

Though the party managers deny it on record, infighting in the state unit has been troubling the high command for a while and the May 10 visit of the former party chief is also expected to unite the various factions. Discontentment in the Gujarat Congress has been cited as a reason why working president Hardik Patel expressed his displeasure against senior leaders in public and also why party leader Ashwini Kotwal joined the BJP on Tuesday.

On May 10, AICC in charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma, state unit chief Jagdish Thakor along with all the senior party leaders are expected to be present at Rahul’s rally in Dahod. A show of unity, said the sources, will help the grand old party present itself as a strong contender against the BJP which has been ruling the western state for the past 27 years.

“There is no lack of unity in the state unit,” AICC secretary in charge of Gujarat BM Sandeep Kumar told ETV Bharat. He explained Kotwal’s exit as BJP’s desperation to rope in Congress leaders. “If they are so strong, why do they need our leaders,” said Sandeep Kumar. Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor too echoed similar views. “All is well with the Gujarat Congress. Hardik Patel is with us,” Thakor told ETV Bharat.

The remarks have come days after Hardik removed the title working president from his Twitter bio, setting off speculation that he may end up being with the ruling party. Yet, the AICC managers as well as the state leaders are taking no chances and are constantly in touch with Hardik to convince him to stay with the Congress. Sandeep Kumar said he had a word with Hardik recently where the two leaders discussed ways to bring the Congress back in the western state and how to mobilize the young voters in favour of the opposition party.

Hardik is important for the Congress as the Patel community has around 14-15 percent votes in the state and is considered to be influential. Besides the Patels, the tribals too are important for the Congress, Thakor said, adding that the forest dwellers have been suffering due to BJP policies in the state. “We are fighting for the rights of the tribals,” said Thakor, referring to the movement called “adivasi satyagraha” that the Congress has started in the state.

The tribals have been traditional supporters of the Congress, said Sandeep Kumar. After the rally, Rahul is expected to hold a brainstorming session with the senior leaders, the details of which will be worked out in a meeting on Thursday. "Rahulji is coming here on May 10. We are working out the details of a meeting of senior leaders to be held after the rally," said Thakor.

