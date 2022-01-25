Chandigarh: The filing of nomination papers for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election began today. Candidates can also file nomination papers online during holidays. The last date of submission of forms will be February 1.

The scrutiny of forms will be done on February 2 and withdrawal of nomination papers will take place on February 4. Punjab will go to polls on February 20 and the results will declared on March 10.

There will be public holidays on January 26 and 30, therefore, candidates can file nomination papers online also, added the source.

