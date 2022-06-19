Mohali (Punjab): Police officials seized heroin worth about Rs. 7.5 crore from an aged woman in Mubarakpur village under Punjab's Derabassi sub-division. According to police, the incident took place on Friday when officials of the Mubarakpur police station set up a check post in a bid to crack down on drug peddlers in the State.

Police said that a 60-year-old woman was stopped at the check post for search and 1.5 kg of heroin with a market value of about Rs.7.5 crore was seized from her near the Jawaharpur village. According to police sources, the woman identified as Soma is a resident of Jagraon in Ludhiana. The accused has been booked under the NDPS Act, police said.

Also read:BSF seizes heroin worth Rs 3.29 crore near Punjab border

They further revealed that similar check posts have been put across the Mohali district to crack down on drug peddlers. Deputy Superintendent of Police of Dera Bassi Gurbakshish Singh said that they had sought remand of the accused and will interrogate her further to know how she got the heroin and where was she taking it.