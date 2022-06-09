Amritsar (Punjab): The Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier recovered 470 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.29 crore during a patrol in the Amritsar sector on Thursday morning. According to sources, the heroin seized by the BSF was packed in two packets and was recovered by the BSF soldiers near Bhairapal border outpost under the Amritsar sector.

Several incidents of weapons and drugs being smuggled across the border through drones have been reported in the recent past.