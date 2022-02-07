Chandigarh: Political parties enter the fray with an aim to win the polls. They strive hard to win the confidence of the electorate and for that, they depend not only on the campaign but also on songs as that is the good way to woo them.

With the announcement of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the Congress' Chief Minister face in the Punjab assembly polls by Rahul Gandhi, the party released a new campaign song on Sunday. The song is being hailed by the party as important for the election campaign.

The song has been released by the party on its social media page. Prior to the release of the song, the party had announced on its social media page that the song would be released at 8 am today.

In this song, Channi is seen walking among the common people and assuring them that he would redress their grievances if the party is voted to power.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Channi's candidature as the CM's face of the party was announced based on the feedback he received from people and Congress. The decision put an end to the speculation over Punjab Congress leadership with both Channi and Navjot Sidhu being in the race for the top post. Following Rahul Gandhi's announcement, Channi tweeted, "I sincerely thank the Congress High Command and people of Punjab for bestowing their trust in me. As you have seen us work so hard in the last 111 days to take Punjab forward, I assure you to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication."

Also read: 'Poor' Channi Congress' CM face for Punjab, Sidhu gets a hug