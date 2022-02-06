Ludhiana (Punjab): Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be Congress' CM face in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi announced on Sunday. Moments before it, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Channi apparently turned friends again as the two hugged each other on stage at the announcement rally in Ludhiana today. Rahul had put out the fire well before reaching the venue as he, Channi, Sidhu, and Sunil Kumar Jakhar rode together.

"Punjab CM will come from a poor family, Channi will be CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections," said Rahul Gandhi putting to rest the speculations surrounding Channi and Sidhu. Channi, Rahul said, understands poverty since he belongs to a poor family. Earlier, Sidhu said that he may have a say in the selection of Congress' Chief Ministerial candidate in Punjab, but the final decision will be taken by the people of the state.

"I have accepted Rahul Gandhi's decision...if I am given decision-making power, I will finish the mafia, improve people's lives. If not given power, I will walk with a smile with whomever you make CM," Sidhu said. Addressing the virtual rally Rahul said that a leader is not made within a couple of days but he is born out of struggle. Sidhu, Channi, and Jakhar, he said, have all gone through struggles and learned from their experiences.

"I met Navjot Singh Sidhu 40 years ago but he doesn't know that he met Rahul Gandhi. I was in the Doon School where he came to play a cricket match," said Rahul. He also said that after meeting Sidhu, he realized that he has perseverance. As for Jakhar, Rahul said that he knew the "DNA of Punjab."

Earlier, Sidhu lauded Rahul's decision of making Channi the Chief Minister of Punjab adding that he (Sidhu) never wanted any post. "During 17 years of political career, Sidhu never lived for any post, but always wanted Punjab's betterment and improvement in lives of its people," he said.

Sidhu also said that it was Rahul who made Channi, a Dalit, the Chief Minister of Punjab. "It is a moment of change, Inqilab, one which can better lives of people," said Sidhu. "We don't need anything, we only need Punjab's welfare. My love for Punjab always wanted its betterment," he added. He lashed out at former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accusing him of toeing BJP's line. "Now, Amarinder Singh talks of double engine. They are the ones who looted Punjab," said Sidhu.

Addressing the rally, Channi said 700 farmers sacrificed their lives during the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws of the Centre. "Who is responsible for this? It is the BJP government and the SAD, which was the one who cleared farm ordinances, as well as the AAP government (in Delhi) which notified farm law. Now, they seek votes here," he said. He also said that the AAP will not be able to usher in any change in Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Rahul arrived at the venue in a vehicle with Jakhar in the driver's seat beside him and Channi and Sidhu sitting side by side in the rear seat. The Punjab Youth Congress posted on Twitter the video of the leaders entering the venue together stating that "this is how the 'United Congress' will drive the Congress to victory in Punjab!"

