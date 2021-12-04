New Delhi: Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a wing of the farmers' union, is likely to plan further action on the ongoing farmers' agitation in a meeting scheduled to be held at the Singhu border on Saturday. This comes days after Parliament passed the farm laws repeal bill.

An official communication by the SKM on November 28 read, "Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to wait for the Central government to respond formally and fully to all the demands raised by it in its letter to the Prime Minister on November 21. The SKM has decided to give more time to the Central government by suspending the planned 'Tractor March' to Sansad from November 29. Protesting farmers will take a decision on further action, in the next meeting fixed on December 4 of Samyukt Kisan Morcha."

Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on November 27 had said that SKM has given time till December 4 to the government to listen to the farmers' demands.

"The SKM's scheduled march to Parliament on November 29 has been postponed. We have given time to the Central government till December 4 to take a final call. Hence, the committee will take its decision on December 4," Tikait said.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated that farmers should end their agitation. It may be recalled that farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

In November, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for minimum support p (MSP).

With agency input