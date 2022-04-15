Ahmedabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi faced the wrath of people as they displayed black flags when he was leaving for an Iftaar. Owaisi was in the city to take stock of the preparedness of AIMIM's state unit for the ensuing Assembly elections in Gujarat, which are likely to be held in December this year. When Owaisi's car was leaving for the Iftaar, several people, carrying black flags, came in front of his convoy and stopped the movement of cars for sometime. A video which was circulated on social media shows Owaisi sitting inside his car as protesters block his way.

Before Owaisi was about to leave for Shantipura Iftar in the city, the people of Maktampura had reached with banners and black flags in protest against Owaisi. Similarly, local people protested against Owaisi in Juhapura, a Muslim-dominated area of ​​Ahmedabad. Women were also among the local people who protested. They were "raising slogans, asking Owaisi to go back".

The protest, which took place at around 5.30 pm, revealed that the promises made by MIM's Maktampura-elected corporators Suhana Mansoori, Zainab Sheikh and Zubair Khan were not fulfilled, leading to protests by the locals. They staged protest against AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi as the corporators belong to his party. Earlier, talking to the media at the airport, Owaisi said that he had not met party workers in Gujarat for a long time and had come to talk to AIMIM workers regarding the upcoming assembly elections. Owaisi alleged that the Gujarat government had failed to maintain law and order during a religious procession in the Khambhat area of Anand district and said strict action should be taken in the matter after proper inquiry. He alleged that the Gujarat government was complicit and should accept its failure.