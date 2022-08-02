Gurugram: Accused of robbery, Raju, a 28-year-old man from Darbhanga, Bihar, tried to give the slip to the police by jumping off the first floor of Gurugram District Court on Monday. However, he was immediately caught by the lawyers present there and was handed over to the police. The accused sustained head injuries and was undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

Prisoner jumps from court roof to escape arrest in Gurugram

According to the information, Raju, a resident of Saraswati Enclave of Gurugram, was arrested by the police on charges of robbery from a warehouse. He was brought to the court of the investigating officer JMIC (Judicial Magistrate First Class) on Monday from where the court handed over the accused on two-day police remand. While leaving the court, the accused tried to escape from the police custody and jumped from the roof of the court. In his defence, Raju said, "I accept I have stolen clothes from the company, but I am being falsely accused of stealing laptops from the company."