Begusarai: A unique situation developed in Bihar's Begusarai court premises on Wednesday after a prisoner from the Begusarai jail arrived at the court, showcasing his dietary displeasure within the prison by furnishing a packet of burnt roti to authorities. Complaining about poor food quality inside prison, the inmate, identified as Chandan Kumar, said it was inedible while adding that any complaints to address the visits during official visits was difficult, as it would lead to torture.

"This is the same roti I used to eat. Even animals will not be able to eat this. Prisoners are being fed worse food than animals in jail. Jail administration gives either raw or burnt roti to prisoners," Kumar said. Wrapped in paper and kept inside a bag, Kumar presented the roti to the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Satish Jha.

Significantly, speaking to a court official, Yadav said that the prisoners fear getting tortured if they reveal their living conditions. "You come for visit, and the policemen accompany you. But if an inmate issued a complaint, only he knows what will happen to him afterward," he said to a court official.

Speaking about the incident, District Legal Services Secretary Satish Jha confirmed the situation. "Chandan Kumar, a prisoner, came out of jail to appear in the court of the Additional District Judge. During this, he complained about the quality of food given to prisoners inside the jail," Jha said, adding that he himself had gone to check out the situation inside the prison after receiving the complaint. Kumar has been assured of appropriate action, Jha also said.