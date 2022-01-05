Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lucknow rally scheduled for January 9 has been cancelled, according to sources. The move comes after the PM's upcoming rally to be held in Hussainiwala in Punjab's Ferozepur district was also cancelled in a similar manner on Wednesday.

The Lucknow rally was slated to be a major event for the BJP ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, with UP CM Yogi Adityanath as well as chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of many BJP ruled states expected to join the gathering.

Also read: PM Modi's Punjab rally cancelled amid heavy rains

The rally was arranged as part of the culmination of BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra from December 19, which sought to reach out to the general public in both rural and urban Uttar Pradesh and present its electoral promises.

Alongside PM's Lucknow and Firozepur rallies, Congress too cancelled all its rallies in poll-bound states on Wednesday.

The moves come in the backdrop of an increasing omicron spread in the country.