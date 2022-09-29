New Delhi: The social media platform Twitter on Thursday officially withheld the official account of the Popular Front of India's (PFI) official Twitter account, citing that the move is made 'in response to a legal demand'. The declaration came just a day after the central government declared the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association for 5 years.

Several other states including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Assam welcomed the decision, while the state governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu also notified that the organization will be banned from the states. The central government on Wednesday put a ban on the Popular Front of India and several of its associates under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS.