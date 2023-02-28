New Delhi: Political parties have neither said nor made any commitment that they would not follow a similar path like the BJP against political prisoners when they come to power, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said at an event on political prisoners at the Press Club of India on Monday.

"Even my party (Congress) has not said anything on this," he said. Speaking at the event titled "3 years of unjust incarceration- Paying for the Idea of Justice: the agony and strength of political prisoners," Khurshid, who is also a well-known advocate said, "Several cases are going on in the courts, charge sheets are being filed but we should not shed the ray of hope."

Khurshid said a grand strategy is needed to save democracy and political parties should clearly say they won't indulge in oppression and in such tactics which believes in suppression. "I on behalf of my party urge everyone to come stronger on this point with unity," he stressed.

Senior leaders across party lines came together at the event in protest against the ruling government's action against political prisoners on Monday. Apart from Khurshid, RJD's Prof Manoj Jha, JDU's KC Tyagi, former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammed Adeeb, activist Yogender Yadav and senior journalist Bhasha Singh were also present.

Manoj Jha alleged that Khalid Saifi and other youth leaders are in jail because of their identity. "One should not hesitate to speak the word 'Muslim' instead of using the term 'minority' in fear of vote banks. "All political parties should openly talk about injustice against Muslim. The BJP has created a climate in which others look for 'soft Hindutva' for electoral politics," he asserted adding that this would destroy the social fabric of our nation. "We are living in a time when a Gandhi is being killed every day," he said.

Nargis Saifi, wife of Khalid Saifi who has been facing UAPA charges for 'larger conspiracy' behind the Delhi Riots 2020, pleaded for his release. Speaking at the event she said that her husband is being ill-treated in jail. His medicines are getting delayed he is often being referred to as Pakistani. "He says that he does not wish to live anymore," Nargis Saifi said with tears in her eyes.

Delivering an emotional note Nargis apprised the audience about the dire state of Indian prisons. She said, "Khalid's barracks are being changed, he is being given expired medicines at times." Speaking about herself she said that her life now has "been confined to courts". For the last three years, she has not been able to look after her three children, she added saying that, "every morning, she hopes that Khalid would come back but only with despair."

Former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adib said that it feels extremely painful that even at this stage of his life (78), he has to regularly prove that he is not a 'traitor.' Adib has been facing several legal charges including Section 153-B and others, he mentioned. Accusing the RSS which is the brain behind the BJP, he said "RSS is destroying Muslim educational institutions. The RSS man leading this is (RSS national executive member) Indresh Kumar who is responsible for appointments of Professors and Administrators at the top of Muslim Educational and religious spaces."

The panelists also spoke on how people accused of murder and spreading hated are being garlanded by the ruling dispensation and those who speak about injustice are being branded anti-national. In the ongoing Delhi riots cases, the courts have rebuked the Delhi Police on several instances for failing to act "professionally" and producing "irrelevant witnesses". The Delhi Police comes under the control of the Centre.

Several opposition parties, academics and activists accuse the Government and the Delhi Police for fueling the Delhi riots. The riots led to the death of 53, with nearly 700 injured. However, only 14 have been convicted so far while 36 have been acquitted.