New Delhi: Former JNU Student Union leader Umar Khalid and 'United Against Hate' member Khalid Saifi have been acquitted in stone-throwing case linked to 2020 Delhi riots. The Karkardooma court acquitted Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachal pronounced the order on Saturday in FIR 101/2020 registered at Police Station Khajuri Khas.

While Khalid and Saifi are on bail in the FIR, they continue to remain in judicial custody in the UAPA case alleging a larger conspiracy behind the riots.