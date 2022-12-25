New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday greeted his countrymen on the occasion of Christmas. He recalled Lord Christ's noble thoughts and his emphasis on serving society. "Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society," he wrote on Twitter.

President Droupadi Murmu took to Twitter to exchange the season's greetings. She emphasized the message of kindness and brotherhood given by Jesus Christ. "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! On this day, let us remember the message of kindness and brotherhood given by Jesus Christ. May we spread joy and positivity and have the spirit of compassion towards fellow beings and the environment," she wrote.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in a tweet said "The festival of Christmas gives hope to strengthen the values of brotherhood, tolerance and caring. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to all. Merry Christmas everyone!"