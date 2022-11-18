Lucknow: Accused Sufiyan was absconding after committing the crime. At the same time, police were searching for the accused who disappeared from the crime spot after killing the girl. During a search operation, the accused was shot at and injured by the police. Police took the injured into their custody and sent him to a trauma centre for treatment.

The victim and accused were staying in the Dubagga locality of Lucknow. Recently, Sufiyan had gifted a mobile phone to the girl and when the matter was known to the girl's kin, they approached the accused's family to stop his son from meeting their daughter. But instead of settling the matter, a verbal duel broke out between both family members. In the meantime, the accused followed the girl who went to the house's terrace and allegedly pushed her from there leading to her death. "The incident happened last Tuesday and the accused was absconding after committing the crime," the kin of the deceased alleged.

On Friday, Lucknow Police Commissionerate announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to those aiding the police in arresting the fugitive. Besides, the family members of the deceased also sought legal assistance from advocate Rajana Agnihotri, who assured all help in the matter. The five police teams from the Lucknow crime branch were pressed into service and finally, they arrested the absconder.