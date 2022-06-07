Lucknow: The Lucknow police registered a case against unknown miscreants for the circulation of fake messages threatening to blow up six RSS offices. According to police, Dr Neelkanth Mani, an RSS worker from Lucknow, received a WhatsApp message on Sunday threatening to blow up the RSS office in Aliganj besides five others in the country after which he informed the Lucknow police.

However, after the blasts did not happen, a case was registered against unknown miscreants and an investigation was started into the matter. According to Dr Neelkanth Mani, before the threatening message, he was invited by an international number to join a WhatsApp group, which he did not. According to police station in-charge Madianv Anil Kumar, as soon as Neelkanth Mani Pujari informed about the message, they swung into action, but when the blasts did not happen a case was registered against the miscreants.

