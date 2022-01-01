Haridwar: The Uttarakhand Police has added names of Sagar Sindhu Maharaj and Yeti Narasimhanand Giri in the FIR based on the viral video clip regarding the controversial statement in the Dharam Sansad held in Haridwar. The police have added the names of the hate speech case regarding indecent language and indecent remarks.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Seva Sangathan marched to the police headquarters demanding the arrest of Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi. The police stopped the protesters by putting up barricades thus people sat down in protest. The protesters have demanded action from the Director-General of Police in the matter.

Two cases have been registered by the Muslim Seva Sangathan against Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi for making indecent remarks in his book and making inflammatory speeches in the recently held Dharam Sansad.

Earlier, in the three-day Dharam Sansad held in Haridwar, indecent remarks were made thus the police had registered a case in the name of Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, Mahamandaleshwar Dharamdas and Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti on the complaint of Gulbahar Khan in Haridwar Nagar Kotwali on which the police have now added the names of Sagar Sindhu Maharaj and Yeti Narasimhanand Giri to the FIR on the basis of the viral video clip.

SP Shekhar Suyal said that on December 23, an FIR was lodged against Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi for hate speech. On the basis of the viral video clip, the names of two other Sagar Sindhu Maharaj and Yeti Narasimhanand Giri have also been added to the FIR.

SP Suyal said that Haridwar Police is investigating the matter and have registered a case against these saints under section 153A of IPC.

Section 153A of the IPC is imposed on those who try to spread hatred among people on the basis of religion, language, race etc. 153(a) shall be punishable with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both. If this crime is committed at a religious place, then the punishment can be up to 5 years and also fine.

