Haridwar: The Uttarakhand Police has sent notices of appearance to both Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and Sadhvi Annapoorna in relation to the Haridwar Dharma Sansad viral video.

Rakendra Singh Kathait, SHO, Haridwar Kotwali police station, confirmed the same on Wednesday, adding that a notice will also be sent to Dharamdas, the third accused.

"The police have so far sent notice of appearance to Rizvi and Sadhvi Annapoorna. A notice will also be sent to Dharamdas, who is the third one named in the FIR registered in this regard", Kathait said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, members of the core committee of the controversial event filed an application to the police, seeking the filing of a counter-FIR against a Maulana, accusing the latter of conspiring against them.

"We are looking into the application submitted by the core committee of the event and if necessary an FIR will be lodged," the SHO further noted.

"We cannot come to any conclusion on the basis of allegations alone and cannot punish anyone," Kathait also said.

The entire debacle stems from a religious gathering in Haridwar held between December 17 and 19, which saw several speakers making questionable comments against various communities.