Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking at an event in Jammu on Sunday, said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and there is a resolution passed for the same in the Parliament. The minister took to Twitter to post a video from the event held to celebrate the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', wherein he reiterated how PoK is as much a part of India as any because it houses Maa Sharda Shakti -- the wife of God Shiva.

"We believe PoK is a part of India. A unanimous resolution has also been passed in this regard in the Parliament. How can it be that Baba Amarnath is with us (in India) in the form of Shiva, but the abode of Sharda Ji, the Shakti Swaroopa, stays on the other side of the LoC?" his tweet in Hindi reads.

Further speaking about the abrogation of Article 370 in the state, he said the move has brought a new dawn of hope to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "India has become a strong and confident nation which is well-equipped to protect its people from anyone who tries to cast an evil eye," Singh said.

Paying glowing tributes to the freedom fighters and the Armed Forces personnel who have laid down their lives since independence in the service of the nation, Rajnath Singh stated that it was the spirit of national pride at the core of their values that protected the unity and integrity of India.

He asserted that the sole aim of the Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to safeguard the interests of the Nation and it has taken a series of steps to develop a self-reliant defence ecosystem that provides indigenous state-of-the-art weapons/equipment to the Armed Forces to fight all kinds of future wars.

"Due to the recent measures taken by the Government, India today finds itself among the top 25 exporters of the world in defence items. We have set a target to achieve Rs 35,000 crore worth of exports by 2025 and become a top exporter in the times to come. Our aim is to make India a global superpower," said Singh.

Sharing his views on the numerous challenges faced by India post-independence, Rajnath Singh said, the entire area of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh became the 'Main War Theatre' during the 1948, 1962, 1965, 1971 and 1999 wars, when enemies tried to cast an evil eye, but whose plans were thwarted by the gallant Indian soldiers.

Rajnath Singh remembered the then Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his leadership and words of encouragement to the Armed Forces personnel during the Kargil war despite numerous challenges and international pressure. He also paid respects to the Indian soldiers who displayed unmatched bravery during the Galwan valley incident and ensured that the Indian tricolour continues to fly high.

Singh also made special mention of the support extended by the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the Armed Forces, commending their commitment to safeguarding the interests of the Nation like all other states. He stated that J&K will always be an integral part of India and the Government is ensuring that the Union Territory, like the rest of the country, touches newer heights of progress.

Terming Article 370 as an artificial legal barrier, he asserted that its abrogation brought a new dawn of hope to the dreams and aspirations of the people of J&K, especially the youth. The decision opened new avenues for the welfare of the people and the Union Territory is now progressing at a much faster rate, he said.

On PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, the Defence Minister stated that these areas are illegally occupied by Pakistan and a resolution to free it has been unanimously passed in the Parliament of India. A number of serving Armed Forces personnel as well as veterans, including Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Bana Singh, were among those present on the occasion. (With Agency Inputs)